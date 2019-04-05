Many of the letters to the editor regarding District 300 referendum asking voters to approve $29 million forget to state one main fact: The cost to the taxpayers.
Only this year, La Crescent-Hokah taxpayers paid the first payment on the district's most recent referendum for 10 years. Now they want another payment (which will be double the last one) for 20 years.
How long before another referendum? La Crescent being a bedroom community has a large population of residents that pay no real estate taxes. That leaves the burden for the homeowners.
Taxpayers will be paying on three school referendums at the same time. How much more can they afford?
Holmen with 4,000 students, increased enrollment, asked for $29 million. La Crescent with less than 1,100 declining enrollment, asked for $29 million. It comes down to the facts and working within budgets.
John Dickson, La Crescent