The La Crescent-Hokah school district will be asking for another referendum, this one for $29 million.
Taxpayers have only paid one year of payment on the last $10 million referendum.
Something new this time, they are telling us what a monthly payment would rather than what a yearly payment would be -- for example, $27 a month on a $200,000 home rather than the scary yearly amount of $324.
The last referendum gave the school district $1 million a year for 10 years over and above the district's annual budget. The last referendum raised my real estate taxes $450. This one would raise my taxes more than $1,400.
Enrollment in the district is down about 40 percent but cost per student is rising at an alarming rate.
With a very large tax base of senior citizens on fixed income, this is unsustainable.
To top it off, everyone’s market value on your home jumped thousands of dollars. Mine raised about $40,000. Be sure to check your new market value on your home. It will scare you.
John Dickson, La Crescent