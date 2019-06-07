Year after year, thousands of boating tourists pass by La Crosse and never stop.
Why? There is very limited transient boat parking in the area, none in the downtown area.
The beautiful downtown area and businesses are ignored by boating tourists due to no daily weekend or even weekly parking for their boats.
When they implemented the no-wake zone that is too long, not patrolled and marked illegally, the mayor told the city about all the docks that were planned for Riverside Park.
How many years and not a dock. A suggestion would be to dig out the southwest corner of the old Mobil Oil property. Rip-rap an area from the Black River and up the La Crosse River and the area that would be a transient dock area.
This piece of property is next to unbuildable due to base and marsh. Build a walking bridge over the La Crosse River into Riverside Park, thereby allowing the thousands of boaters access to the downtown shopping, hotels, restaurants and night spots.
What a boon for downtown. The cost would probably be less than removing the dregs and mud of this area and then hauling in millions of yards of fill.
Wabasha, Lake City, Winona, Lansing, etc., all have transient dockage, most without a no-wake zone. The biggest and most beautiful draw for tourists is the Mississippi River, being ignored for many years.
John Dickson, La Crescent