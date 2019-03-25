Another school referendum, the third in recent years. A referendum to build a new elementary school and remodel parts of the middle/high school for $25 million was defeated by a vote of 3 to 1 a number of years ago.
Two years ago, a referendum for $10 million was approved allowing the district to spend every year over and above its annual budget for 10 years.
The most recent referendum is for $23 million to construct an addition to the elementary school and $6 million for other projects.
They could have had this election last November, with little or no expense. This election will cost upward of $15,000. Another expense of $10,000, a non-refundable down payment on the old beauty salon property to be used for parking if the referendum passes -- $25,000 spent before the vote.
This year we pay the first payment of 10 years for the last referendum. Next year another payment will be added.
Depending on the estimated market value of your home one can expect to spend upward of $9,000 on a $200,000 market value home 10 to 20 years. On a $500,000 market value home, the homeowner can expect to pay over $25,000 over 10 to 20 years.
La Crescent being a bedroom community, property owners will be paying the majority of this referendum, $29 million for 20 years.
Rushford-Peterson School District received $21 million for its school project from the state. The Holmen school district had a referendum for $29 million with enrollment of 4,000 students. La Crescent is asking for $29 million for less than 1,100 students.
John Dickson, La Crescent