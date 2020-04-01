John Dickson: Setting ourselves up for flooding

"The dams are used exclusively to maintain the 9-foot channel. They are not used to reduce or control flooding for both physical and legal reasons. The physical reason is the pools do not contain enough storage capacity to reduce flood risks. Even if each pool were to be completely emptied prior to an anticipated heavy runoff period, it would take only a matter of hours to refill them and the storage would not noticeably reduce the peak river stages reached by the flood. This is because the amount of storage that could be made available by pool drawdowns is minimal in comparison with flood volumes.