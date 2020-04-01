John Dickson: Setting ourselves up for flooding

For the last few years, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has been keeping the river about 2 feet above what used to be the norm of about 5 feet.
Going into spring flood season, as it is this year, around 7 foot, makes for a dangerous flood outlook.
When you add this extra 2 feet of river stage to normal or high springtime flood levels, one ends up with a dangerous high river stage. Are they keeping the river high year after year for the barges, so they don’t have to dredge or bucket shallow spots?
This past winter they were raising and lowering the river stage, feet at a time, quite often. This destroys property and fishing docks. The river is predicted to go up to 12.9 feet in the next week, this is with little snow melt or rain. River was about 7 feet coming into spring. Better hope and pray we don’t get heavy spring rains.
John Dickson, La Crescent
Editor's note: Here is a response from Shannon Bauer, Public Affairs Officer, St. Paul District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers:
"During times of high flows, the river provides a channel deep enough for navigation without the use of the dams. This usually occurs following the spring snow melt across the basin. When this occurs, the dam gates are raised completely out of the water so that the river flows free, just like an open river.
"The dams are used exclusively to maintain the 9-foot channel. They are not used to reduce or control flooding for both physical and legal reasons. The physical reason is the pools do not contain enough storage capacity to reduce flood risks. Even if each pool were to be completely emptied prior to an anticipated heavy runoff period, it would take only a matter of hours to refill them and the storage would not noticeably reduce the peak river stages reached by the flood. This is because the amount of storage that could be made available by pool drawdowns is minimal in comparison with flood volumes.
