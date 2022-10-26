John Dowse: Doyle has right plan for surplus

Today, our state has a record surplus, and Steve Doyle has the right plan for how to put it to work for us. He’s proposed using the surplus to fund our public schools, to continue to fix our roads, and to provide a tax cut for working families like mine. Unlike his opponent, I am confident that Steve will work to follow through on those promises, because that’s what he’s done for years. Steve doesn’t make empty promises -- he works with both political parties to get things done.