 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Dowse: Doyle has right plan for surplus

From the COLLECTION: Today's 23 letters from readers, all about the Nov. 8 election series

Today, our state has a record surplus, and Steve Doyle has the right plan for how to put it to work for us. He’s proposed using the surplus to fund our public schools, to continue to fix our roads, and to provide a tax cut for working families like mine. Unlike his opponent, I am confident that Steve will work to follow through on those promises, because that’s what he’s done for years. Steve doesn’t make empty promises -- he works with both political parties to get things done.

John Dowse

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News