John Dudkiewicz: CDC underscores important of school

It is important for all Wisconsin state and local governments to follow the science and CDC recommendations for children returning to school this fall. Here are quotes directly from the CDC website.
“Aside from a child’s home, no other setting has more influence on a child’s health and well-being than their school.” “The best available evidence indicates that COVID-19 poses relatively low risks to school-aged children.”
“Extended school closure is harmful to children.” “We also know that, for many students, long breaks from in-person education are harmful to student learning.”
“Disparities in educational outcomes caused by school closures are a particular concern for low-income and minority students and students with disabilities.”
“Schools play a critical role in supporting the whole child, not just their academic achievement.” “Extended school closures are harmful to children’s development of social and emotional skills.”
“For children with intellectual or physical disabilities, nearly all therapies and services are received through schools.”
“Extended school closures deprive children who live in unsafe homes and neighborhoods of an important layer of protection from neglect as well as physical, sexual, and emotional maltreatment and abuse.’
‘‘The loss of opportunities for physical activity from school closures, especially when coupled with potentially diminished nutrition, can be particularly harmful to children.”
“Schools are an important part of the infrastructure of our communities, as they provide safe, supportive learning environments for students, employ teachers and other staff, and enable parents, guardians, and caregivers to work.”
John Dudkiewicz, Onalaska
