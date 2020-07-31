John Dudkiewicz: CDC underscores important of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is important for all Wisconsin state and local governments to follow the science and CDC recommendations for children returning to school this fall. Here are quotes directly from the CDC website.

“Aside from a child’s home, no other setting has more influence on a child’s health and well-being than their school.” “The best available evidence indicates that COVID-19 poses relatively low risks to school-aged children.”

“Extended school closure is harmful to children.” “We also know that, for many students, long breaks from in-person education are harmful to student learning.”

“Disparities in educational outcomes caused by school closures are a particular concern for low-income and minority students and students with disabilities.”

“Schools play a critical role in supporting the whole child, not just their academic achievement.” “Extended school closures are harmful to children’s development of social and emotional skills.”

“For children with intellectual or physical disabilities, nearly all therapies and services are received through schools.”