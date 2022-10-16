John (Duke) Welter: Pfaff knows Farm Bill issues

While working with rural watershed restoration projects across the Driftless Area and western Wisconsin for the past 20 years, I have seen Brad Pfaff work effectively on key conservation and Farm Bill issues. The Farm Bill is the nation’s largest conservation funding source, as well as a major source of help for farmers in reducing soil loss, improving water quality and leasing public access to private lands for hunters and anglers.

In 2023 the Farm Bill will be re-authorized by Congress for the next five years. Pfaff won’t need to be educated about its purposes, history and crucial importance to the 3rd Congressional District. Earlier re-authorizations helped bring millions of dollars to the Driftless Area for stabilizing eroding streambanks and improving fish habitat and water quality.

As staff member to Rep. Kind, Brad Pfaff has already contributed to past Farm Bills, and as the Wisconsin director of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, he worked on the implementation of all its components. As a member of Congress, he will be well-qualified to become the only member of the state’s delegation to serve on the important House Agriculture Committee.

We need a Congressional representative who knows how the House of Representatives and the Farm Bill work and won’t need to be trained. Our 3rd District representatives have been strong on farm issues for over 50 years. Brad Pfaff will represent our district well, and I urge your vote to support him.

John (Duke) Welter

Viroqua