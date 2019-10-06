U.S. farmers are winners of a new U.S.-Japanese agriculture trade agreement announced recently by President Trump.
Trump called the pact a “huge victory” for American agriculture. The agreement, which lowers or eliminates $7.2 billion in Japanese tariffs on American farm goods, will be implemented quickly in phases.
The administration, which has a majority of support from farmers and rural America, has announced $28 billion of relief to farmers as a means of insulating farmers from the trade war with China -- the relief is paid in part by increased revenue from tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.
China has targeted American farmers with increased tariffs as retaliation to Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.
The president is using tariffs as part of a larger, long-term strategy that leads to fair and free trade agreements for American manufacturers and farmers.
For decades, American producers have had unfair tariffs imposed upon their products by other nations, placing U.S manufacturers and farmers at a trade disadvantage. Consistent with the president’s long-term trade strategy, the pact with Japan results in zero to near zero tariffs, true free trade
Like one witch hunt after the other, concerns by Democrats about tariffs has turned out to be baseless: price increases have been minimal, with no noticeable impact on American consumers due to the strong American economy and increased wages for American workers.
As Democrats continue with their baseless witch hunts, President Trump delivers another win for America, including the hard-working farmers of America and western Wisconsin.
John Gardner, La Crosse