John Gouldin: Michels' making politics out of apolitical service

Tim Michels's TV ad saying he was commander-of-the-guard is not true. The title and official position called COG did not exist during Michels' time at The Old Guard, and was only created years after he was gone. In the early ’90s, Michels was commanding officer of E (Echo) company, with oversight responsibilities over the units organizationally located within it. This included the US Army Drill Team and Tomb unit. He spent no time training with either. His office was at E Co. The term COG was not used either officially or colloquially, best of my knowledge. In the ’00s, a platoon leader position, in-house and assigned to The Tomb, was created. Michels stole this title, twisted its meaning, and took it for his own.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ID badge is as rare as the Army awards. Those who succeed at the months of training and education might earn that bit of silver, become Sentinels, and be part of a living Honor Guard and salute to The Unknowns. There are 700 of us, as of this year, since 1958. I am number 289. Part of our training is ethical. The focus is never The Sentinels and The Tomb is not for using. It is not a resume check-off item. It is not the type of position one parlays against for personal gain. It is apolitical. Wasn't 12 years in and attaining the rank of Major enough, without false associations?

John Gouldin

La Crosse 

