John Gouldin: Michels' making politics out of apolitical service

Tim Michels's TV ad saying he was commander-of-the-guard is not true. The title and official position called COG did not exist during Michels' time at The Old Guard, and was only created years after he was gone. In the early ’90s, Michels was commanding officer of E (Echo) company, with oversight responsibilities over the units organizationally located within it. This included the US Army Drill Team and Tomb unit. He spent no time training with either. His office was at E Co. The term COG was not used either officially or colloquially, best of my knowledge. In the ’00s, a platoon leader position, in-house and assigned to The Tomb, was created. Michels stole this title, twisted its meaning, and took it for his own.