John Green: Fish hatchery renovation costing city

Citizens need to know that the city is spending $1 million of taxpayer money to renovate the Riverside Park Fish Hatchery buildings for the benefit of one private citizen.

The Hatchery rent is intended to be $5,000 a month, the same that the La Crosse Visitors and Convention Bureau (a non-profit) was asked to pay, according to the city. The building will continue to be maintained with taxpayer money during the proposed 20-year lease. Hatchery LLC will not even pay taxes. This is not a good investment of taxpayer money or city resources.

In your June 21 article, city leaders claimed the buildings would be a wedding venue and coffee shop. The city is now saying a wedding venue, Airbnb, pub inside and "European Biergarten" outside. All will be open daily from 11 a.m. to park closing hours. Have you been to a "European Biergarten"? They are raucous.

The Airbnb will have 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a full residential kitchen. Manor on Main rents for $558 per night. This is one of many Airbnbs owned by Tiffany Smith, the prospective tenant, as Meraki Properties LLC, Usonia LLC, Meraki Design CO LLC, and Hatchery LLC. $5,000 rent will be a small fee for a prime location that will render over $500 per night. What happens to the park with overnight guests?

Taxpayers should not be forced to spend $1 million to turn publicly owned buildings into a private business to line the pockets of one citizen.

John Green

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0