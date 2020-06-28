John Hammond: At odds with common sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty people are in the hospital all with the same symptoms. Ten have been tested and found to have the COVID-19 while the other 10 not yet tested. Common sense tells me some, if not all, of the untested will prove positive.

President Donald Trump wants us to believe if we don't test them, we have nothing to worry about. Then there are the ads the Republicans are pushing on TV giving Trump credit for the millions of people going to work.

Common sense tells me these are all people who lost their jobs at the beginning of COVID-19 and are now going back to their old jobs and Trump has nothing to do with it.

Trump and the Republican Party know he is a one-term president with little hope and are grasping at anything, even lies. And we know he is an expert.

John Hammond, Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0