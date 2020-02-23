John Hammond: Senior Center costs are misleading

Jay Odegaard, director of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry, provided this response: The building was visited by the city of La Crosse Inspection Department in September 2019. This is an annual inspection that is completed on all city-owned buildings as stated in the current lease agreement. The inspection is to determine immediate safety concerns that are a violation of city ordinance. The inspection found no condemnable failures, but did mention the structural concerns highlighted in the analysis report completed by HSR Associates. The HSR report not only examined the current condition of the building, but also feasible options of future financial sustainability of the building. It is important to note, that the current building does not meet state and federal code and is grandfathered against these requirements. However, significant repairs to the building would require that all code becomes compliant, thus additional expenses. The Board of Public Works approved a lease agreement (Jan. 27, 2016) with Harry J. Olson Senior Citizen Center Inc. that specifically states that both parties understand that there are to be no intended future extensions or renewals of this lease agreement except by the approval of the common council. Harry J. Olson Inc. does have the ability to purchase the building at the end of the current lease agreement and operate the center solely under their discretion.