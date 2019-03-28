The disgraceful big-money individuals who paid thousands to get their child into colleges and universities need to spend some time in prison.
The student should be expelled and not able to enroll in another school for a one-year period.
Unfortunately, this type of thing has been going on for many years -- maybe on a smaller scale, but still in a similar and unscrupulous way.
I went to school in the 1930s and '40s and witnessed a coach, who was also a teacher, record a grade higher than the student warranted. The student was in a sport that this teacher coached.
One student helping another is one thing, but when a teacher does this for the so-called good of the school and their sports program, this is sad.
John Hammond, Onalaska