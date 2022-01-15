John Hempstead: Change is happening in spirit of Dr. King

The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is in the minds of many people who want to build a better society. “We shall overcome” resonates even more in this COVID era. Opportunities for change surfaced in 2021. Amidst the turmoil many movements emerged to create a more loving society.

The old system of blind support for police violence is being abandoned. Long overdue police reform is underway. The policeman who murdered George Floyd is now in prison. The murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are now serving life sentences. White Southern privilege is crumbling.

Schools are changing. While some students work well online, many do not. They miss interaction with friends and teachers. Not every student has the technology to work at home. Schools are learning to use remote technology when appropriate.

Work is changing. A ‘one-size-fits-all’ workplace no longer works. People are quitting work in large numbers. Domination by an autocratic boss is no longer effective. Rising wages are not bringing people back as demand for workplace freedom grows. Flexible work hours or working from home provide desired freedom.

Now it is up to those who seek positive change to adopt language that promotes compassionate change. Dr. King’s nonviolent language illustrates the power of love. A recent communication from the NAACP ended with the salutation, “fighting forward.” This aggressive language stimulates resistance. A nonviolent salutation would be, “overcoming together.”

Change is happening and compassionate language in the spirit of Dr. King will help us create a more free and loving society.

John Hempstead

La Crosse

