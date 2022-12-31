John Hempstead: Democrats should claim mantle of financial responsibility

Wake up, American voters!

We do not want the gifts most Republicans offer.

Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons with the assurance that the US and the international community would protect them. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Trump called Putin a “genius.” He would have abandoned Ukraine to Russia. Fortunately, Biden rose to the occasion and provided weapons so that Ukraine is regaining territory and now shooting down most drone bombers. Some Republicans want to cut funds to Ukraine.

Biden’s program in the US is also finally working. Good legislation passed on infrastructure and other programs with bipartisan support. Gas prices are going down. Indications are that taxes for middle income people will fall next year as well. It is time that Democrats claim the mantel of financial responsibility. Republicans don’t want to collect from corporations and wealthy individuals. By collecting these taxes, taxes can be lower for most Americans and the budget can balance.

Most Republicans want to deprive women of their choices in healthcare. Only Republicans for democracy like Liz Cheney are worthy of anyone’s vote.

Also, a NO vote for the La Crosse referendum is a vote FOR quality education. Large high schools are not a good place for teachers to teach or students to learn. Expand Logan and Central to include one middle school each. Close two middle schools. When enrollment drops, close the third and move all students to the two neighborhood schools. This is the way to manage a district with declining enrollment.

John Hempstead

La Crosse