The battle of the sexes has lasted millennia.
Women ruled first as matriarchies, and they judged harshly in that time of human sacrifice.
Then men took over 5,000 years ago, and patriarchies were no better. Women were burned at the stake to eliminate feminine intuitive expressions in the name of male-dominated religion. Women learned compassion then, or did they?
Women of the Democratic Party seem to want to return to judging harshly. Joe Biden may be the latest casualty. Do women really want mild men who show no affection, passionless men who don’t win elections?
It’s time for women to lead the way to a society of equals.
If men show affection in ways that are not comfortable for women – say so immediately. If you have a problem, summon the courage to speak up -- don’t cower in fear and then take a microphone for revenge. It perpetuates competitiveness that is best left behind, and it destroys compassionate cooperation.
Remember, feelings come from inside you and do not necessarily reflect the intent of the outer action. Re-education and forgiveness are more productive than vengeance.
Forgive and then offer to cooperate in ways that are comfortable for you. Hugs and affection can be a helpful part of working together.
Now is a time to end the battle of the sexes. Show compassion, forgive and work together for a better society.
John Hempstead, La Crosse