John Hempstead: Impeachment was no witch hunt

President Donald Trump said the Salem witch trials were more fair than the congressional impeachment.

How wrong he was.

In Salem, the witnesses were four underage girls who later admitted that they were making it all up. The first woman to be hanged was found innocent twice, but each time the girls went into a dramatic frenzy. The third time the judges found her guilty and hanged her.

In the impeachment trial it was not the witness who dramatized. They were admirably truthful and logical and looking out for the good of our country. It was Trump who went into the dramatic frenzy accusing the witnesses of whatever nonsense he could say to be hurtful.

A Republican Trump supporter said that Pontius Pilate was easier on Jesus than Congress was on Trump. Pilate sent Jesus to be scourged – flogged with cutting metal tips. Trump only scourged with words; again, he was the hurtful one.

Why do Trump supporters not see through his nonsensical accusations? They like it because Trump acts out his big ego. The ego says, “if someone opposes me, destroy them.” His supporters like this because that is how they would like to run the country.