Rather than give attention to this chaotic and insane presidency that demands so much news space and disrupts our economy and the world’s economy, let’s give attention to what we can all enjoy: La Crosse.
This mild winter provides us with a rare opportunity to enjoy the marsh in the middle of La Crosse. The marsh is frozen so we can walk on it and go places not available the rest of the year. With no snow, we can even skate on the now-glassy surface. Even when, or if, we receive snow again, the marsh is a great place to ski.
Right now we can enjoy walks that explore new places. Take the children along and enjoy natural experiences together. Bring a bag along and pick up trash -- another sharing experience. Talk with friends – including those you have not met yet.
La Crosse is glowing in rare beauty right now.
Let’s enjoy the beauty of La Crosse now.
John Hempstead, La Crosse