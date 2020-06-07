John Hempstead: Let's turn to compassion

Pandemics tend to foster social change. The last major coronavirus pandemic called Spanish flu started during World War I.
African Americans wanted to fight along with other American soldiers. Reluctantly a unit of black soldiers was formed to go to France, but it was not trained to fight. Nevertheless, the first American hero of WWI was a 5-foot-4 black man, Henry Johnson, who fiercely fended off 20 Germans singlehandedly.
Johnson was honored both in France and in the U.S., but white Southerners could not tolerate a black being honored, and some black soldiers were killed when they returned.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, attention is again focused on suppression of blacks with the murder of George Floyd and current demonstrations demanding justice.
President Donald Trump demonstrated how he wants to deal with the situation. He had peaceful demonstrators dispersed with tear gas so he could have a photo-op holding a Bible to appeal to his "Christian" supporters who still believe in a vengeful God.
May this be a miscalculation that brings down this chaotic presidency. Ever more Christians place their faith in a loving God who supports compassionate resolution of problems. Police departments around the nation are demonstrating compassion, in Des Moines by kneeling with protestors.
Government leaders are seeking ways to reduce suppression. Joe Biden is calling to rebuild our society and economy damaged by the coronavirus and rioting in ways that include all people, not just the wealthy.
Support compassionate candidates and make the 2020 elections a turning point for American culture.
John Hempstead, La Crosse
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!