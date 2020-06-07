John Hempstead: Let's turn to compassion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pandemics tend to foster social change. The last major coronavirus pandemic called Spanish flu started during World War I.

African Americans wanted to fight along with other American soldiers. Reluctantly a unit of black soldiers was formed to go to France, but it was not trained to fight. Nevertheless, the first American hero of WWI was a 5-foot-4 black man, Henry Johnson, who fiercely fended off 20 Germans singlehandedly.

Johnson was honored both in France and in the U.S., but white Southerners could not tolerate a black being honored, and some black soldiers were killed when they returned.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, attention is again focused on suppression of blacks with the murder of George Floyd and current demonstrations demanding justice.

President Donald Trump demonstrated how he wants to deal with the situation. He had peaceful demonstrators dispersed with tear gas so he could have a photo-op holding a Bible to appeal to his "Christian" supporters who still believe in a vengeful God.