John Hempstead: Show respect for all lives

The world is changing and rebalancing during this time of the coronavirus.

The Black Lives Matter protests sparked around the planet by George Floyd’s murder is now identified as the world’s largest protest movement. BLM easily morphed into all lives matter, the idea that underlies the movement.

All lives matter includes and brings attention to women and minorities. The selection of a woman of color as a vice-presidential candidate boosts both causes. Both race and gender issues will gain more attention in this election.

In La Crosse, removal of the Hiawatha statue finally recognizes the desires of local Indigenous tribes to honor their traditions. It is encouraging that the City Council has decided to listen first to local tribes rather than rush to replace the statue with heroes who fought in white man’s wars.

The La Crosse Players statue near Riverside Park will honor Native American traditions indefinitely. It also honors origin of the La Crosse city name. This and other artworks of the late Elmer Petersen honor Native American traditions well. The Eagle Landmark at Riverside Park may be his most recognized work.