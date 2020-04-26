John Hempstead: Support compassionate health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Compassionate health care for all, including free testing, is a common benefit of seven countries that contained the coronavirus exceptionally well. Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, New Zealand and Taiwan also have in common leadership by women.

Compassionate leadership may come more naturally to women with an instinct for caring for their families. Women serve a primary role in recovery of Coronavirus patients.

Testing is essential in identifying where to contain coronavirus. A woman in Texas was not able to be tested because she could not pay for the test. Free preventive benefits to individuals is much more cost effective than paying trillions of dollars in recovery costs.

The Trump administration has been slow to embrace testing. Yet testing is what is permitting Germany to be among the first to re-open its economy while the U.S. is the slowest country in the world to contain coronavirus.

In 2018, Trump also abolished the agency that would have prepared for a pandemic.

Men can show protective compassion, but Trump demonstrates what compassion is not:

Compassion is not denial and blame.

Trump first denied that coronavirus was worse than the flu, calling it a hoax.