John Hempstead: Supporting Deb McGrath for Congress: :

How refreshing to have a candidate for Congress who identifies herself first as an American. She has already served our country 30 years, including 20 years in the CIA.

Deb McGrath’s CIA service increases her focus on the security of our country and our Congress as we recover from the riot on January 6.

Deb’s service in the military emphasizes her commitment to safe and legal gun use. She is also committed to schools free of gun violence.

Deb will promote freedoms for all Americans, including freedom for women to make their own healthcare decisions, including abortions under safe conditions.

Freedom for all American citizens to vote easily and conveniently is a fundamental American right.

Deb McGrath has never been a politician, but she is likely to continue Ron Kind’s tradition of cooperating with moderate Republicans to draft legislation that benefits all Americans.

Join us in voting for Deb McGrath in the Wisconsin primary on August 9.

John Hempstead

La Crosse