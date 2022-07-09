 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Hempstead: Supporting Deb McGrath for Congress: :

How refreshing to have a candidate for Congress who identifies herself first as an American. She has already served our country 30 years, including 20 years in the CIA.

Deb McGrath’s CIA service increases her focus on the security of our country and our Congress as we recover from the riot on January 6.

Deb’s service in the military emphasizes her commitment to safe and legal gun use. She is also committed to schools free of gun violence.

Deb will promote freedoms for all Americans, including freedom for women to make their own healthcare decisions, including abortions under safe conditions.

Freedom for all American citizens to vote easily and conveniently is a fundamental American right.

Deb McGrath has never been a politician, but she is likely to continue Ron Kind’s tradition of cooperating with moderate Republicans to draft legislation that benefits all Americans.

Join us in voting for Deb McGrath in the Wisconsin primary on August 9.

People are also reading…

John Hempstead

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote Biden out of office in fall -- Richard Kinderman

Vote Biden out of office in fall -- Richard Kinderman

Imagine that a large private sector company had a CEO who made one horrible decision after another that adversely affected his employees and customers. All the while, this CEO blamed everyone else and refused to change. That person's employment would not last long.

Evers, Kaul must enforce state ban -- Sallie Helmer

Evers, Kaul must enforce state ban -- Sallie Helmer

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has returned the abortion decision to the states, it’s up to our elected officials to protect preborn children by enforcing Wisconsin’s pre-Roe abortion ban. Democrats whine about losing their democracy. But when democracy produces a result they don't like, they will rebel against democracy.

Pro-lifers likely won't help more -- Derek Popp

Pro-lifers likely won't help more -- Derek Popp

I keep seeing reporting indicating that the pro-life organizations stand ready to provide financial support during and after for women and families in crisis pregnancies. Where have they been? They could have been doing that all along.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News