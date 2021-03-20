 Skip to main content
John Hempstead: Supporting Mitch Reynolds for mayor

The marsh is an irreplaceable treasure for the city of La Crosse. Mitch Reynolds indicated he will protect the marsh. Vicki Markussen indicated she is willing to sacrifice part of the marsh for a highway to downtown La Crosse.

Markussen claims to be nonpartisan. Yet she uses the campaign technique developed by Newt Gingrich and perfected by Trump of painting a negative image of her opponent.

Markussen claims to share concerns for homelessness, mental health, addictions and safety. Yet responding to a debate question she identified none of those concerns as possible uses for funds coming with the COVID relief bill.

Reynolds on the other hand identified concerns that help people as ways he would use the relief funds.

The possibility of electing the first woman mayor of La Crosse may be attractive to some voters. However, Markussen is reckless on the marsh. It is not worth the risk of losing part of it to satisfy her conservative economic development goals.

La Crosse has two strong candidates for mayor. Unless Markussen is willing to protect the marsh to serve the interests of conservation voters, Reynolds is the only acceptable candidate.

Mitch Reynolds has a proven interest in solving the problems faced by the people of La Crosse

John Hempstead

La Crosse

