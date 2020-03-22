John Hempstead: Vote absentee or early

Now more than ever, your vote is essential. This election is about health care. It is time to get the nonsense out of Washington.
In January, President Donald Trump said, “I know more about virus than anyone.”
Obviously, he knew nothing about novel virus. In March, he declared himself a wartime president like during World War II. This is more like WWI when 50 million people worldwide died of a novel virus.
On Feb 28, Trump declared the coronavirus a “hoax;” fortunately most people ignored him.
On March 4, he recommended that people with coronavirus go to work if they felt well.
On March 16, he gave himself a perfect 10 in his response.
Far too late, Trump listened to health-care professionals rather than his own ignorant thoughts.
Trump had dismantled Obama’s health-care initiatives including plans to respond to emergencies. The country was totally unprepared. States still do not have enough ventilators, masks, test kits and other vital supplies.
By now it should be obvious to everyone that we need a president who will face issues honestly and build a health-care system for the whole nation. Choose an alternative who will be elected.
On the Wisconsin ballot:
Marsy’s law for Wisconsin has good intentions but is flawed as written. Vote no on this version of Marsy’s Law.
The Supreme Court race is very important.
One candidate has already shown that he will ignore the health interests of Wisconsin citizens.
Vote for Jill Karofsky, who will support citizen interests.
John Hempstead, La Crosse