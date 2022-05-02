John Imes: Thriving economy, improved environment need well-functioning democracy

Democracy in Wisconsin is under attack by autocratic forces. The threat comes from the onslaught of hyper-partisan redistricting, plus restrictions on voting, conspiracy-laden legal actions, and baseless claims of election fraud. If successful, these efforts will lead to one-party rule that ignores the will of the people and spells doom for a more sustainable economy and environment.

To ensure a healthy economy and environment, we need to strengthen, not weaken voting rights and democracy across Wisconsin.

Right now, candidates across the state are circulating nomination papers to get on the ballot. Every voter supporting democracy should ask candidates: Do they support nonpartisan election administration as a fundamental pillar of our democracy? Do they support full access to voting by mail and the use of secure drop boxes? Will they protect election officials, including ordinary citizens from threats and intimidation?

Questions can be asked at candidate forums or by the media or in questionnaires by interest groups. Political Action Committees should also demand that candidates seeking campaign contributions not take any actions that would undermine our democracy.

While we’re at it, shouldn’t we require additional disclosures of campaign fundraising or disclaimers for political advertising that’s designed to misinform and instill distrust of our democratic process?

Each of us has a role to play to ensure free and fair elections. Anti-democracy efforts that weaken voting rights will only lead to extremely partisan and autocratic one-party rule that favors special interests at the expense of local businesses, workers, families, communities, and our environment.

John Imes

Shorewood Hills

Co-founder of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative

