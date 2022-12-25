John J Perlich: Jane Kleekamp is right person for cuo

The field has been narrowed to three for the position of La Crosse County Administrator. With all due respect to the other two, this is an opportunity for the county to pick a candidate that is perfect for the job.

Jane Klekamp has worked with La Crosse County organizations for years. She knows our culture, our beliefs; what we appreciate and what we won’t put up with. She knows the towns, villages and cities in the county and how they work together and, sometimes, why they don’t. She has a knowledge of the community and its people built on all the years she has lived and worked here. She knows the county employees, the department heads and their budgets. And she has the admiration and respect of all the people she has worked with. No other candidate has the vast experience she can bring to the job.

Plus the years she has been working in the office as the assistant administrator. And, since May, she has held the position as acting administrator. She has done the job. We have had the opportunity to judge her performance for these seven months and she has done very, very well. The county should not miss this opportunity to allow a seamless transition to a new and well qualified administrator.

The Wisconsin Badgers just let a great coach and a great person slip through their fingers. The County Board should not make the same mistake. Jane Kleekamp is the right person for the job, the right person for La Crosse County.

John J Perlich

Circuit Judge (retired)

LaCrosse