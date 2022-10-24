John J. Perlich: Stop talking about Trump and solve problems

Dear Mr. President, since you were elected:
- Young mothers can't find formula for their babies, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- hundreds of people, babies and children, are drowning at the southern border, and all you want to talk about is Trump.
- The price of gas is poised to hit $6/per gallon, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- Inflation is over 8% and climbing, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- The retirement funds of millions of Americans have been decimated, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- Police deaths on the job are up 45%, and all you want to talk about is Trump.
- Fentanyl from China is streaming across our southern border, killing hundreds of American in every state, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- The cost to heat our homes this winter is estimated to rise by 30-40%, and all you want to do is talk about Trump
- Inflation is eating up the real wages of working Americans, and all you want to talk about is Trump.
- Russia has used your weakness to take over countries and put us on the edge of a nuclear war, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- We were energy independent and now we are begging our enemies for gas, and all you want to talk about is Trump.
- Our kids' math and reading grades are at a 40-year low, and all you want to talk about is Trump.
- Mortgage rates were about 2%, and now Americans who want to buy homes will pay over 6%, and all you want to talk about is Trump.
- Nurses, teachers and cops are leaving their jobs, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- Real wages are down about 3%, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- We left hundreds of American allies in Afghanistan to be killed by the Taliban, and all you want to do is talk about Trump.
- You inherited a booming economy and now we are in a recession, and all you want to talk about is Trump.
Look, the election is over. Trump lost, YOU won. YOU are the president of the United States. Act like it. Start finding solutions to the problems. And if a policy was working, forget who's idea it was and use it.
You are supposed to be the leader. Act like it.
John J. Perlich
La Crosse