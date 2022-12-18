John (Jack) Hammond: Here's how senior centers operate

Mayor Reynolds has two basic complaints regarding the Harry J Olson Center, cost and non-residents. For the taxpayers of La Crosse, it may help to know how the centers operate.

There are over 10,000 senior centers in the United States. They all operate basically the same way. They all get their primary funding with the city and county. Other funding comes from membership fees, fundraisers, grants and contributions just to name a few.

Local centers, like Janesville and Middleton, are located in city buildings and are fully funded. Eau Claire owns their building and receives a nice donations from the city every year. There is no requirement to be a resident of the city. Middleton is a small city of only 22,000 and they have members who live in Madison. The answer is similar to city parks where anyone can enjoy at no charge.

Reynolds is trying to gain favor with the voters for the next election since he won last time by only a few votes. What are the voters thinking when he keeps making remarks that are not true and can be proven by the center and people in his own office? He has refused to even talk to us on the issue. Very childish. He is digging himself in a hole and the sides are about to cave in on him.

John (Jack) Hammond

Onalaska