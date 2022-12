A man enters a home in the Dells and rapes and robs a woman. Surprise! He was released as after a light sentence in La Crosse. Our judges have once again done a wonderful job of protecting the public.

We need so much better. They all need to be held accountable for the crimes committed by the criminals they release after light sentences. We are sick and tired of this coddling of dangerous criminals. It is well past time for a change.