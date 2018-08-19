La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says that the only option for road repair is a new tax on cars and trucks.
However, we always seem to find money for such luxuries as the swimming pool, La Crosse Center expansion, new parks, tearing down housing and on and on.
Where is the common sense?
Necessities should be first to get funding (such as infrastructure repairs). Luxuries should wait until we have extra cash on hand. By the way, we could pave the streets with gold if the new speed limit on Losey were to be strictly enforced.
John Jones, La Crosse