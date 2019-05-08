The response to the Mueller report -- with both sides digging foxholes, tunnels and deploying spy drones -- fascinates me.
I figure the reason both sides are so wound up is because both sides have elevated this 400-plus page report to the status of the Bible.
Like a charlatan who cherry-picks a Bible verse to "prove" its argument and nit-pick rebuttals, it seems our elected representatives have lowered themselves to that same level.
Meanwhile, an aerial view of our roads shows a case of acne that would horrify our teenagers and set our dermatologists spinning in disbelief.
This political "he said/she said" is really getting out of hand.
Meanwhile, our kids and veterans are committing suicide in droves. People are being killed by terrorists with radical beliefs. Our so-called 500-year floods are occurring annually, breaching our levees while the politicians play this waiting game hoping the voters will be stupid enough to elect them again.
Our once-treasured allies are dismayed and our sworn enemies are laughing at us as they watch this debacle play out.
Take a look at "Oedipus Rex" a play written by Sophocles. Although he didn't realize it, Oedipus killed his father and married his mother. When he realized what he had done, he gouged his eyes out. Are we unwittingly killing our Founding Fathers and defiling our Mother Earth?
Decent Republicans and decent Democrats all want good things to happen. Let's do some cherry picking of our own and send the charlatans from both parties packing.
John McCue, Bangor