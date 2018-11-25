I understand Gov. Scott Walker has various options regarding employment since his political career has been either ended or simply interrupted.
I wish him well in his future endeavors. While I was never a fan of his methods, tactics or some of the company he kept, I have always respected his resolve to act on the philosophy that he believes in. That is the mark of loyalty to one's code and is admirable.
One of his options is to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a life dedicated to ministering his faith. If he so chooses, I wish him well.
From what I've read, I assume that his faith lies within one of the myriad sects of the Christian religion.
He has been presented with a golden opportunity to prove to skeptics like me and the majority of the Wisconsin electorate that he is truly a Christian and would follow Christ's directorate to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself.
Gov. Walker has the power to politically emasculate his successor or to use his veto pen to quash any attempt to do so. I wonder what Jesus would do.
John McCue, Bangor