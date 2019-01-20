I'm sure a vast majority of parents can remember a time when their 2-year- old threw a tantrum.
The child was usually kindly referred to as anywhere from difficult to unruly by relatives and friends. It's just a phase that the kid will grow out of. In most cases, the fit would subside in a few moments.
Recently, I have heard of new parents who are experiencing this problem on an epic scale. To protect the names of the innocent, let's just call Dad and Mom Chuck and Nan and use the neuter pronoun for the toddler.
The way I hear it, the tantrum of this 2-year-old has gone on for close to a month. Obviously, this has caused many relatives, friends, neighbors and even strangers much concern.
Nan tried breast feeding it, but the little rascal wouldn't let go. I believe I have a solution to this problem. Feed it formula, burp it, change its diaper and deploy a pacifier. Buy it some Legos and Playdough and put them in the crib with it. Kiss it goodnight and whisper, "Now you can make your own wall."'
Maybe it will sleep for a couple years so we can all get some rest.
John McCue, Bangor