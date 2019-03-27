Town of Barre residents, this spring election is important to us.
The right people in town government work for us. While the federal government seems out of touch, state Government is somewhat better, but still appears to have a political agenda.
County government is very attentive to what we want and need. Town government, which guides the county on many issues, is closest to, most in touch with and most attentive to the people.
When town board members are replaced it should be by longtime residents who have taken interest and attended town meetings. They would be most familiar with town culture. Therefore full board replacement, with newer residents is ill-advised.
Because spring elections are usually low turnout, a motivated activism could elect people out of touch with you. Take time to vote April 2.
John McGowan, West Salem