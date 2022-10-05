John Medinger: Pfaff gives us 'hope' for a better future

I have been a good friend of our State Senator, Brad Pfaff, for several decades. He is one of the finest, most decent, and most honest persons I have ever met. He is most certainly not the person portrayed in those mean, nasty and dishonest attack ads.

This farm boy, born and raised in rural La Crosse County, has dedicated his life to helping others. That is the definition of true public service. Giving of your time and talents to help make life a little easier for people is an honorable thing to do.

Without further elaboration, I trust you will carefully weigh who you will vote for in this important election for Congress. I trust you will vote for the person who gives us "hope" for a better future. Isn't that four letter word exactly what we want from our elected officials and for our friends and family?

Please join me in voting for Brad Pfaff for Congress.

John Medinger