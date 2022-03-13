John Medinger: Re-elect Kim Cable in District 10

I hope you will join me in voting for Kim Cable for La Crosse County Supervisor in District 10. Those of us who live in this district vote at the South Branch Library.

I have known Kim for many years. I know her to be a conscientious County Board member. I know her to be a wise steward of our tax dollars. I know her to be a good person with a good heart. I know that she cares about people, the environment, housing issues, economic development and equality!