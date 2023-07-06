June 6 marked the end of air service from La Crosse to the Twin Cities by Delta Air Lines.

Years ago when the city of La Crosse wanted to create a Tax Incremental Financing District, I represented the La Crosse School District and was elected chairman of the TIF District review board.

For a new terminal and parking area we were promised long-term service to the Twin Cities. So much for promises.

But a new alternative has presented itself. The second daily Amtrak train each way through La Crosse to the Twin Cities and Chicago. Our hope is by October this will be a reality as the state of Minnesota has appropriated its share of the capital cost to offset the impact on freight service.

For business and individuals, this will be a financial benefit. On the day this was announced, I priced a round trip on Delta at $269 and the same day a roundtrip on Amtrak was $60.

The environmental benefits are significant. The convenience will be great. Consider this alternative.

John Parkyn

Stoddard