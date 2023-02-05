While some people look at the race for Supreme Court Justice through partisan eyes, if you look at the qualifications of the candidates, Judge Jennifer Dorow is head and shoulders above the rest.

Having spent 21 years as a Circuit Judge in La Crosse County, I think I have some knowledge of the attributes someone needs to be a good justice. She has them, in spades. Knowledge of the law, temperament, fairness, life experiences, wisdom and, most of all, common sense. We have seen her demonstrate all of those traits and more in her many years on the bench, but most of all we got to see them when she was the trial judge for a very difficult murder trial. She performed, according to just about everyone except the defendant, brilliantly.

Contrast her record with Judge Dan Kelly whose performance on the bench couldn't get him re-elected by the voters at the end of his term. An incumbent judge getting beat is extremely rare but he managed to disappoint enough voters with his performance that they chose to remove him. Do we really want to give him another shot at the job?

The position of Supreme Court Justice means you have to take each case and judge it fairly and IMPARTIALLY, based on the law and the facts. The other two candidates have clearly stated they have an agenda. Fairness and impartiality don't seem to be in their vocabulary.

That leaves us with one really good choice: Judge Jennifer Dorow.

John Perlich

La Crosse