Reading Dr. Richard Strauss’ (Sunday Tribune) take on a recent column in which I highlight the bias in the American Academy of Pediatrics’ attempt to demonize spanking, I was reminded of philosopher Elbert Hubbard’s definition of the ad hominem argument: “If you can't answer a man's arguments, all is not lost; you can still call him vile names.”
Instead of defending the AAP’s position or even critiquing mine, Dr. Strauss instead chooses to point out that I am a Christian, counsel from a biblical foundation, do not counsel with people who are involved with other counselors, do not accept third-party payment, believe in traditional child-rearing principles, and a reviewer for the Huffington Post did not like one of my books.
What any of that has to do with my research-based opinion concerning the AAP’s position paper is beyond me.
After this attempt at who-knows-what, Dr. Strauss calls for the Tribune to stop running my column. There’s a reason it is currently the longest-running syndicated column written continuously by one author, and it is not because I pander to the likes of Dr. Strauss.
To be clear: I have not and never will recommend spankings.
I do not believe they are essential to proper child discipline. The primary reason I don’t recommend them, either generally or specifically, is because most parents who spank do so such that nothing of value is accomplished (but accomplishing nothing of value and causing harm are two different things).