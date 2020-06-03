John S. Dudkiewicz: Protests and social distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Protests have appropriately broken out throughout the country due to the completely unacceptable brutal murder of an unarmed black individual at the hands of what appears to be an evil police officer.

But this is just a spark in very, very dry forest.

The violent aspect to many of these protests, the size, and amazing breadth of these protests in even small towns and communities are directly due to people having nothing else to do.

Federal, state and local governments have taken everything away from their people, and now a representative of those governments has murdered a citizen for no reason.

Jobs, livelihoods have been taken away. Schools, playgrounds, pools have been taken away. Sports, gyms, activities have been taken away. Stores, food, haircuts have been taken away. Church, concerts, movies, events have been taken away. Not by a virus, but politicians in government have taken them away.

People are frustrated and have nothing to do. In all these giant protests on the media, not one mention has been given to the possibility of all these people in close proximity spreading the virus – amazing – another indication of what now the governments are silently saying.