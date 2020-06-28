John S. Dudkiewicz: Toppling statue in Madison is shameful

John S. Dudkiewicz: Toppling statue in Madison is shameful

The violent tearing down of the statue of Hans Heg at the Wisconsin Capitol is unconscionable.

Tearing down a statue of an anti-slavery, Union hero who died defending the right of American people of African decent to be free, shows a complete lack of education of the perpetrators.

I have never been so ashamed to be a resident of this state. These violent criminals need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

This is unacceptable, period.

John S. Dudkiewicz, Onalaska

