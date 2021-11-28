John Satory: Build to last in La Crosse

With the current Third Street desecration of the Jehlen Building, I hope there is some planning and thought to the architectural integrity of the new development. I hope concessions are made to blend in with our river town heritage and that buildings will be constructed to last long enough to be appreciated by our descendents.

La Crosse does not need any more throwaway buildings, void of any character. We should look to what John Ruskin (1819-1900) said, "When we build, let us think we build forever. Let it not be for present delight or present use alone. Let it be such work as our descendents will thank us for, and let us think as we lay stone on stone, that time will come when these stones will be held sacred because our hands have touched them, and that men will say as they look upon the labor and wrought substance of them, "See! This our fathers did for us."

Many old buildings of quality have been torn down in La Crosse -- buildings that were the legacy left to us by our ancestors. We must protect the ones that are left.

We wanted the owners to save at least the facade and they could have removed the rest of the building. But no. So on the Sunday before Oktoberfest, they sent a person and a cherry-picker lift to sledge hammer the facade of this historic building to make sure that option could not happen.

The Jehlen Building was built around 1887, located at 119-121 Third Street. In 1932, architect Otto Merman redesigned the lower entrance. Merman is the architect who designed the Anderson Memorial Band Stand in Riverside Park.

John J. Satory

City of La Crosse Heritage Preservation Commissioner

