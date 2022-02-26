John Satory: Criminals will never learn as government fails

If it wasn’t for Earl’s Bar and their patrons smelling smoke on Friday the 21st of January, and contacting the fire and police departments, La Crosse might have lost more historical buildings.

An intruder broke into my studio and destroyed a lifetime of work – of historical research and art. He took boxes and dumped out the contents all over the floor to create a bond fire scenario. Thanks to Earl's patrons, he never got back to that. He did start a small fire in an old cast iron stove that wasn’t vented in the basement.

The police did write him up but let him go. After the police left, he came back and confronted me while I was putting things back into my building. I felt like he would stab or shoot me. The police came back again and let him go again. They said because of the virus, they are not putting criminals in jail.

The police and fire department are doing their jobs well, I feel it’s the government that is failing us. Criminals will never learn if they can’t be held responsible for what they do. They will just keep doing it until something major happens – like all the buildings in this area burn to the ground and people get injured or killed.

If it’s not yours, it’s not yours.

Now the burden is on me to sort and pick up all the damage he did – with no restitution his part.

John Satory

La Crosse

