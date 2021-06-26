John Satory: We must promote our history

On Wednesday night, I went to Riverside Park for a concert by the La Crosse Concert Band. The band featured tunes from our different Sister Cities. It was fabulous!

After the concert I noticed all these names of the contributors to the building of the canopy engraved on stones on the ground around the stage. Then I looked at the original structure and wondered, where was the bronze plaque that was put there in memory of Dr. Wendel Anderson? This structure was given to the city by his sons. One of them, John, was one of the original stockholders who helped Henry Ford set up his company.

This memorial has been part of our city for years. For all to see at all social functions in the park. Where did it go? What happened to it?

I noticed the city has not yet replaced the name "Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium" that was above the entrance to the La Crosse Center. Does anyone know who Mary E. Sawyer was? She gave the city our first auditorium, and came from a La Crosse lumber family. We need to promote this history. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't have these structures.

John Satory

La Crosse

