At the beginning of Desert Storm, a false story claimed that Saddam's troops were dumping babies out of hospital incubators so the equipment could be taken back to Iraq. Americans, believing the story, were horrified and disgusted by the action.
Today, we have the real story of the Trump administration revoking the permission that allows certain non-citizens with seriously ill children to remain in this country for life-saving treatments not available in their home countries.
In short, the administration is telling the families to leave within 33 days or be forcefully deported even if it means their child will die as a result.
I am horrified and disgusted by this action in my own country. Are you?
John Socha, Spring Grove, Minnesota