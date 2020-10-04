John Torgerson: Van Orden should not serve in Congress

I read with disgust the headlines and article (Tribune, Sept. 26) about Derrick Van Orden. He should be ashamed to even be running for U.S. House of Representatives.

Being a Navy SEAL he should know better. They are held to high moral standards and obviously he has none. He should not serve in U.S. House of Representatives.

Look to Ron Kind for someone of quality and don't vote for a low-caliber person to serve us in Washington, D.C.

John Torgerson, La Crosse

