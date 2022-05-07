John Udell: Stephanie Sheley a role model

Kudos to the La Crosse Tribune for your May 3 front page article heralding Stephanie Sheley, the Holmen High School cook celebrated as the National Employee of the Year by the School Nutrition Association.

Being greeted that morning with an article about Sheley’s inspirational work and dedication to her trade reinforces why I subscribe to our local paper, a critically important fixture of any healthy community.

Without such journalism, it is unlikely I would ever have known of Sheley’s leadership and dedication to those she figuratively and literally serves. Kudos to her for her creativity, obvious compassion, and critically important work as a role model within our region. We should all be inspired.