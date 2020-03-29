John Webster: Bernie will make America the best

I plan to proudly cast my vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the upcoming Wisconsin presidential primary.

Our goal as a nation should be to strive to be the best of the best. This is what I hear Sanders suggesting our nation could and should become.

Our health-care system is rated near the bottom of all industrialized nations. One of Bernie’s goals is to create a health-care system that is the best of the best, where everyone is covered for all medical expenses including dental, hearing, vision and long-term care.

Also, it’s imperative that the United States becomes the best of the best regarding climate change, supporting programs that combat its effects before it’s too late. Bernie is a proponent of the Green New Deal and wants to work with other countries to make a sustainable world a reality.

I feel the best nations will reach out to all other nations -- not with bombs and bullets, but by helping each other during times of emergencies, such as earthquakes and epidemics and by using their power to help bring peace to the world. I believe that Bernie Sanders would work toward this.

In short, I feel that Bernie Sanders will work to make our nation the best of the best. We should not choose anything, or anyone, less.