John Webster: Let's make this election interesting

The Aug 11 primary election is getting closer. For several months I have been working in support of Dr. Mark Neumann for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District Democratic primary.

The longer I work for and with Mark the more I like his ideas and the more I like him as a person and as a friend. From the beginning Dr. Neumann’s themes have been “Democracy = Neighbors Caring for Neighbors” and “Healthy People and a Healthy Planet.”

Mark’s campaign centers on national health care (everyone covered for all medical expenses), an urgent “Green New Deal,” not accepting campaign money from corporations or PACs, spending less dollars for military projects and more dollars for people projects here at home as well as other progressive ideas.

To help Dr. Mark’s campaign between now and Aug. 11, we can vote for Dr. Mark Neumann for Congress in the Democratic primary.

We can also encourage relatives and friends to vote for Dr. Mark. Yes, Mark Neumann is a long-shot to win this election against incumbent Ron Kind.

However, if many of us work together campaigning and voting for Dr. Mark Neumann, we can make this election exciting and interesting. And when things get interesting who knows what might happen!